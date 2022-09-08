High school sports roundup (Sept. 8)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, Sept. 8.

Girls soccer

Mount de Sales 4, Manchester Valley 0: Grace Trott scored twice to lead the host Sailors over the Mavericks. Mount de Sales led 3-0 at the half.

Bel Air 3, North East 0: Allison Mace scored twice to lead the Bobcats. Alex Busick also scored. Morgan Loewe handed out two assists. Kaylee Norstrand made eight saves to earn the shutout.

Field hockey

South Carroll 10, Brunswick 0: Alayna Enoff and Caroline Laur each scored hat tricks as the Cavaliers opened their season with a big shutout win. Also offensively, Addie Fowler scored two goals, while Sophia DuPont and Mandy Harris also scored. Lily Sheaffer made two saves.

Catonsville 5, Eastern Tech 0: Freshman Jade Pannuety scored twice to lead the visiting Comets past the Mavericks. Alison Capka had two assists for Catonsville. Chloe Menkhas, Lindsay Taylor and Andie Sutton also scored. Alison Capka had two assists.

Westminster 3, Dulaney 1: Avery Taylor scored two goals and Kate McAlonan had one to lead the visiting Owls over the Lions. Jess Kent handed off two assists, while Andra Hull made three saves in goal. Eve Fowler scored for Dulaney.

Boys volleyball

Fallston 3, Edgewood 0: The host Cougars (1-0) beat the Rams, 25-15, 25-12, 25-19. Michael Taylor and Jackson Killough had six aces each for Fallston. The team had 19 aces.

Havre de Grace 3, Joppatowne 1: The visiting Warriors (1-2) earned their first win over the Mariners (0-1). Scores were 25-14, 25-17, 22-25, 25-7. Leaders for winners were Karamdeep Bassi (three aces, seven kills), Donovan Craig (two aces, three kills), Michael Maroney (one ace, two kills, five digs), Corey Roubal (three aces, three kills, 13 sets) and Nick Scopelliti (eight aces, three kills).

