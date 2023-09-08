High school sports roundup (Sept. 7)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Boys soccer

Archbishop Curley 1, Archbishop Spalding 0: The host Friars improved to 4-1, 1-1 in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and the Cavaliers fell to 0-2-2, 0-2-2. Curley will travel to the Broadneck tournament on Saturday and Spalding will travel to Concordia Prep on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Volleyball

Edgewood 3, Havre de Grace 0: The Rams posted a sweep, 25-19, 25-12, 25-14. Chiara Mingini-Beaz served seven aces. Peyton Parise led the defense with 25 digs, while Sofia Ortiz had 10 assists. Isabella Haden added a pair of kills.

Patterson Mill 3, Rising Sun 0: The Huskies opened Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play with a decisive win, 25-13, 25-10, 25-10. Sophie Lopano had seven kills and nine digs in the win. Zoe Valan tossed up 27 assists and served six aces. Ava Shores led the defense with 27 digs, while Anna Elliott had four kills and three blocks.

Advertisement

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.