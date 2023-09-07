Advertisement
High School sports

High school sports roundup (Sept. 6)

Baltimore Sun

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Boys volleyball

Harford Tech 4, North Harford 0: The Cobras dropped the night’s first set before rebounding and closing out the win in three straight by an aggregate of 17 points, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19.

Advertisement

Calvert Hall 3, John Carroll 0: The Cardinals downed the Patriots in short order Wednesday night, narrowly taking the first set (25-23) before handily winning the following two (25-15, 25-14).

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.

Advertisement