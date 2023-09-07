High school sports roundup (Sept. 6)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Boys volleyball

Harford Tech 4, North Harford 0: The Cobras dropped the night’s first set before rebounding and closing out the win in three straight by an aggregate of 17 points, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19.

Calvert Hall 3, John Carroll 0: The Cardinals downed the Patriots in short order Wednesday night, narrowly taking the first set (25-23) before handily winning the following two (25-15, 25-14).

