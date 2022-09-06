High school sports roundup (Sept. 6)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Volleyball

Edgewood 3, Dundalk 0: Edgewood won 25-8, 25-6, 25-11. Zyiana Rowlette served 12 aces in the win; she also lined three kills. Mckenzie Badham had eight aces and five assists and Sylvia Marin chipped in two assists, two aces and two kills.

Advertisement

Field hockey

Manchester Valley 4, Tuscarora 0: The Mavericks defense held Tuscarora without a shot on goal while posting the season-opening win. Amanda Herrold scored twice to lead the offense. Ashley Mountcastle had a goal and an assist, while Emma Gleespen also scored. Ally Largent and Liz Syzbalski had assists.

Girls soccer

Severna Park 5, Tuscarora 0: Hanna Verreault and Felcia Fishburne scored two goals apiece to lead the Falcons on Monday. Eleni Puzas scored the other goal, while Sydney Holmes dished off two assists. Sara Kreis and Emerson Scott were also credited with assists. Goalie Delanie Robertson made four saves to earn the shutout.

Advertisement

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.