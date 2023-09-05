High school sports roundup (Sept. 5)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Volleyball

Edgewood 3, North Harford 0: The Rams won decisively, 25-12, 25-18, 25-9. Sofia Ortiz handed out 10 assists for the Rams. McKenzie Badham had an all-around strong match with 15 digs, eight aces and three kills. Kayla Glover picked up 20 digs to lead the defense.

Rising Sun 3 Perryville 0: The Tigers swept, 25-9, 25-21, 25-19. For Perryville, Ryleigh Racine had four kills and three digs. Taylor McGuirk handed out seven assists to go with four digs and a kill. Emma Cavall picked up four blocks and Presley Givens led the defense with nine digs.

Perry Hall 3, Beth Tfiloh 0: The Gators earned the sweep with set wins 25-16, 25-15, 25-23. Morgan Perzan served eight aces to go with three kills. Abbie Znamirowski lined five kills, while Laura Buzzi finished with 11 assists, two aces and two kills.

