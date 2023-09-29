High school sports roundup (Sept. 29)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, Sept. 29.

Boys soccer

C. Milton Wright 10, Woodlawn 0: Miroslav Bilyayevs scored twice, while eight other Mustangs hit the back of the net as the offense was spread around in the big win. Matt Luk, Aiden Whitmore, Dylan Sander, Quinn Van Pee, Anthony Ketelsen, Kai Cempura, Ben Mroz and Axel Lorentzen also had goals.

Fallston 1, Rising Sun 0: Despite controlling most of the game, it took until the final 15 seconds for the Cougars to put one in the net. Ryan Blair fed Roman Impagliatelli who put in the game’s only goal.

Girls soccer

Liberty 9, Catoctin 0: Seven Lions scored in the win, led by Bryce Sarver and Kate Grauel who each scored twice. Hannah DeVincent, Caitlin Marsicano, Ashley Schwartz, Rose Larner and Alyssa Golombeck also scored. DeVincent also handed out four assists to her teammates. Mady Matthews gifted three helpers. Aver Asom and Kourtney Goff also had assists.

Field hockey

South Carroll 7, Chopticon 0: Sophia DuPont and Alayna Enoff each scored twice to lead the host Cavaliers over the Braves. Emma Strelczyk had a goal and two assists, Addie Fowble had a goal and assist, Cailin Yankle scored and Alayna Enoff, Emily Maynard and Megan Maynard all added assists.

