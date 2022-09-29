High school sports roundup (Sept. 29)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, Sept. 29.

Boys soccer

Gerstell 5, Beth Tifiloh 2: Travis Smith, Malcom Hoar, Riley Kilroy and Braedan Dillon each scored for Gerstell (6-0-1), which opened MIAA C Conference play with a win. Davis Quenzer, Riley Kilroy and Samuel Oluyemi added assists and Ryan Morrison made three saves.

Girls soccer

Long Reach 7, Hammond 0: Alaina Norton and Reagan Burfeind each scored two goals and goalkeepers Shyann Hansen and Caitlin Ruddy combined for the shutout to lead Long Reach to victory. Grace Drasin, Naomi Islam and Caitlin Ruddy also scored.

Field hockey

Manchester Valley 2, Century 0: Junior goalie Meghan Houldson had seven saves for the Knights.

Loch Raven 2, Patapsco 0: Freshman Kate Chantelau and sophomore Molly Frey scored to lead Loch Raven to victory.

Carver Center 3, Eastern 1

Volleyball

Perry Hall 3, Western Tech 0: Kiersten Chemelli had seven kills and three aces and Gianna Scaccio added five kills to lead the Gators to victory, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17. Gigi Tilton recorded four kills, one block and five aces for Perry Hall.

Golf

South Carroll 169, Manchester Valley 169, Francis Scott Key 238: Partrick Carl led South Carroll with an even-par 36 in a tie at Oakmont Green. Parker Bopst led Manchester Valley with a 40, while McKenna Lanza led FSK with a 54.

North Harford 219, North East 229, Harford Tech 230: Lucas Parks and Nick Cochran led North Harford by shooting a 42 at Geneva Farm. Noah Wallace shot a 34 for North East and Luke Cimino shot a 42 for Harford Tech.

