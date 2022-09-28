High school sports roundup (Sept. 28)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Girls soccer

Harford Tech 9, Edgewood 0: Carly Hemmings and Eve Hamilton each scored twice, while Sofia Albi, Jaimeson Nobile, Olivia Marcello, Alex Hall and Lea Ayers all added goals. Hall finished with two assists.

Gerstell Academy 3, Indian Creek 0: Olivia Sprinkle had a goal and assist for the Falcons. Reagan Ramsey and Zoey Mortmer also added goals. Cambrie Franks made four saves to earn the shutout.

Field hockey

Carver A&T 8, Lansdowne 1: Carver moved to 5-0, the eight goals were its highest total of the season.

Annapolis Area Christian School 6, St. Timothy 0: CJ Summa scored five of the Eagles’ goals with Bailey Jayne tallying the other. Maggie Conroy picked up an assist.

