High school sports roundup (Sept. 27)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Boys soccer

Edgewood 5, Bohemia Manor 2: After falling behind early, the Rams took control with quick goals from David Sabillon and Sebastian Ayala. Ayala ended up with a hat trick and Sabillon finished with two goals.

Advertisement

Franklin 1, Catonsville 1: The Indians and Comets played to a stalemate through two overtimes. Marco Romeo scored Franklin’s goal off an assist from Adam Komenski. Catonsville tied on a set piece in the second half.

Girls soccer

St. Timothy’s 3, Severn 2: Despite the loss, Eli Valencia had a goal and an assist for the Admirals. Nia Hudson scored the other Severn goal and EG Beard had an assist.

Advertisement

Field hockey

Harford Tech 3, Elkton 0: Bella Price earned the shutout in goal for the Cobras. Offensively, Jordan Strang scored twice, while Victoria Klipner also had a goal.

Annapolis Area Christian School 2, Indian Creek 1: Adrianna Alston scored to put AACS ahead in the fourth quarter. CJ Summa also had a goal in the win.

Golf

Liberty 184, Century 188: The Lions grouped up to beat the Knights at River Downs. Parker Burke led the win with a 45, Gavin Speace and Patrick Facto shot 46s and Ben Davidson and Jayden Zumbrun shot 47s. Century’s Ryan Durborow was match medalist with a 40.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.