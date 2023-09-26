High school sports roundup (Sept. 26)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Field hockey

John Carroll 5, North Harford 0: Annie Bennett and Annie Mignolio each scored twice in the Patriots’ shutout win. Bennett also assisted on a goal. Margo Smith added a goal, while Sammie Bender handed out three assists.

Patterson Mill 1, North East 0: Scoreless through regulation, the Huskies earned the win when Ava Lopano converted a pass from Kylee Connors into the game’s only goal.

Bryn Mawr 5, Mercy 1: Sabine Schwartz recorded a hat trick with Clara Espenshade and Penelope Kousouris also scoring in the win. Kousouris also assisted on two goals, while Addie Polakoff and Rachel Dye also had helpers. Zoe Herkalo made six saves in goal.

Boys soccer

Key 3, Chapelgate Christian 1: The Obezags got a pair of goals from Drew Barns in the win. Dylan Parks added a goal and an assist. In net, Angus Lunt Woodward made 11 saves.

Archbishop Spalding 1, Calvert Hall 0: The Cavaliers improve to 4-2-2 in the MIAA A Conference with the win. Chris Kin scored his eighth goal of the season early in the second half, the game’s only tally. Clif Nehman made fives saves to earn the shutout.

Volleyball

Edgewood 3, Perryville 0: The Rams picked up the win, 25-23, 25-12, 25-20. Zyianna Rowlette had five kills and three blocks in the win. McKenzie Badham also had five kills to go with 12 assists. Payton Parise had 35 digs. For Perryville, Ryleigh Racine led with five kills and five digs. Presley Givens had nine digs and Taylor McGuirk tossed up eight assists.

