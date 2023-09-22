High school sports roundup (Sept. 22)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, Sept. 22.

Football

Kenwood 28, North Harford 26: The Hawks fell behind 20-0 in the first half and their furious rally fell just short. Preston Miller threw two touchdowns to Harold Davis, and Davis added a 25-yard touchdown rush.

Boys soccer

C. Milton Wright 11, Rising Sun 1: Matt Luk, Sam Dragunas and Quinn Van Pee all scored twice in the Mustangs’ big win. Anthony Ketelsen, Ben Mroz, Dylan Sander, Nate Alvarez and Axel Lorentzen also scored for CMW.

Concordia Prep 1, North Harford 0: After engaging in five ties so far this season, the Saints finally picked up a win. Junior Caleb Contreras netted the game-winning goal in double overtime.

Girls soccer

John Carroll 6, Severn 0: Pieper McCue netted a hat trick for the Patriots and Cali Friedel had two goals as the Patriots blanked the Admirals. Mina Stevens also scored in the win.

Boys volleyball

Patterson Mill 3, Havre de Grace 1: Grant Hall had 18 aces to lead the host Huskies over the Warriors. Patterson Mill won 19-25, 25-12, 25-12, 25-6. Aidan Mackowiak had 10 kills and six aces, while Cullen Young had eight kills and two aces. Donald Ewing had seven kills for the Warriors.

