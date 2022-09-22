High school sports roundup (Sept. 22)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, Sept. 22.

Field hockey

Centennial 2, Howard 1: Helen Baldy and Abby Cudzilo scored the Eagles’ goals in the victory. Jane Baldy made 22 saves for the Eagles (3-3, 3-2), who won their third game in a row.

Advertisement

Manchester Valley 1, South Carroll 0: The Mavericks went on the road and came back with a dramatic overtime win. Amanda Herrold scored the winning goal off an Allie Largent assist. Lily Sheaffer made 13 saves for the Cavaliers.

Boys soccer

Gerstell 9, Carroll Christian 1: Travis Smith and Riley Kilroy each scored four goals and Justin Rudo had one goal and the visiting Falcons (5-0-1) beat the Patriots. Gerstell travels to Beth Tfiloh Thursday at 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Girls soccer

Edgewood 8, Joppatowne 0: Niaya Gordon finished with four goals and Nevaeh Vick scored three in the win. Candace Cole, Mallory Hax and Sam Donovan had assists.

Golf

Dulaney 152, Towson 156: Quinn Collins shot a 4 under par 31 to lead the Lions (4-0) to victory.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.