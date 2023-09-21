High school sports roundup (Sept. 21)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Field hockey

Catonsville 5, Perry Hall 0: Mary Angell moved up from her typical defensive spot to score a goal and assist on another for the Comets. Lucy Rehmert also had a goal and an assist, while Clara Nelson, Lindsay Taylor and Alison Capka added goals. Isabella Webster also handed out an assist.

South Carroll 2, Westminster 1: The Cavaliers (3-1, 2-1) went to overtime with the reigning county champions and came away with the victory thanks to a goal from Audrey Lillycrop off a Cailin Yankle assist with 1:30 left in the extra session. Alayna Enoff also scored in the win and Caelin Lopes made eight saves for South Carroll. Kate McAlonan scored for Westminster, assisted by Vivian Dunn.

Bryn Mawr 5, Maryvale Prep 1: Clara Espenshade scored twice in the win. Sabine Schwartz, Mac Grogan and Addie Polakoff also scored. Penelope Kousouris, Simone Schwartz, Rachel Dye and Audrey Lutz had assists. Zoe Herkalo stopped three shots playing the first three quarters.

North Harford 6, Harford Tech 0: The Hawks led 3-0 at halftime and never let up. Mollie Fialcowitz scored twice and also assisted on a goal. Izzy Hendricks, Natalie Sturgill, Amber Kozlowski and Dakota Bonaccorsi also scored. Grace Conklin handed out a pair of assists and Korynn Sims also had a helper. Isabella Price made 10 saves for the Cobras.

Volleyball

Perryville 3, Elkton 0: The Panthers won, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16. Ryleigh Racine had 12 kills and six aces to lead the win. Presley Givens led the defense with 12 digs, while Taylor McGuirk had 16 assists.

Girls soccer

Bel Air 2, Perryville 0: Gianna Dawson tallied her fifth goal of the season and Emily Bailey also scored, heading in a corner. Keira Loewe assists on both goals for the Bobcats. Kaylee Norstand made four saves to earn the shutout.

Boys soccer

Severn 3, Boys’ Latin 2: Andrew Bear had a hat trick to lead the host Admirals (3-0-2, 2-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) over the Lakers (1-4-2, 1-1-1). Ian Dabrowka made six saves for Severn.

Calvert Hall 2, Archbishop Curley 2: The visiting Cardinals (2-3-2, 1-3-2 MIAA A Conference) and the Friars (7-1-3, 3-1-3) played to a draw. On Tuesday, Calvert Hall travels to Spalding and Curley hosts Loyola Blakefield.

Archbishop Spalding 4, Gilman 3: The host Cavaliers (3-2-3, 3-2-2 MIAA A Conference) beat the Greyhounds (1-4-4, 0-4-4). Gilman hosts Landon at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Gerstell 1, Sts. Peter & Paul 0: The visiting Falcons (3-2, 1-2 MIAA B Conference) beat the Sabres (0-4, 0-3). On Tuesday, Gerstell will host St. Vincent Pallotti.

Glenelg Country 2, St. Vincent Pallotti 1: The visiting Dragons (2-2-1, 1-2-1 MIAA B Conference) beat the Panthers (1-4, 0-2). On Tuesday, Glenelg Country will host St. Paul’s.

