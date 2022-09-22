High school sports roundup (Sept. 21)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Girls soccer

Perryville 3, Patterson Mill 2: The Huskies led 2-0 at halftime, but Perryville rallied to force overtime and score the winner in the extra session. Ava Wheeler and Hayden Price scored for Patterson Mill. Caitlyn Welker made four saves in goal for the Huskies.

Gerstell 4, Beth Tfiloh 0: Reagan Ramsey scored two goals — giving her five in a two-day span — to lift the Falcons. Olivia Sprink;e and Marissa Wargo also scored, while Addie McIlvain had two assists.

Severn 4, Mount de Sales 0: A balanced offense scored twice in each half as the host Admirals (3-2, 2-0 IAAM B Conference) beat the Sailors (4-2, 1-1). Nia Hudson, Madison Watson, Alaina Subong and Sally Reed each scored for Severn.

Long Reach 4, Atholton 0: Haley Ruddy, Kendall Madison, Lucy Paulhamus and Alaina Norton all scored for the Lightning in the win. Katie Hoffman, Sara Leech and Carly Vincent had assists. Shyann Hansen earned the clean sheet in goal.

Field hockey

North East 3, Harford Tech 0: The visiting Cobras were limited to one shot on goal by tough defense from the Indians.

Archbishop Spalding 6, Maryvale 0: Skylar Gilman scored twice, while Lily Mullen, Laney Donahue, Stella Bumgarner and Jilly Lawn also scored in the win. Avery Ruckman had two assists for the Cavaliers (7-1).

Golf

Hereford 173, Liberty 185: Adam Green shot a 37 at River Downs to lead the Bulls to the win. He was backed by Aleia Yeager with a 40, Trey Gibbons with a 43 and Miles Witkoski with a 53. Liberty was led by Ben Davidson with a 43. Spencer Trump and Jack Davidson each shot 46 and Cam Hodges carded a 50.

