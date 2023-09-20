High school sports roundup (Sept. 20)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Boys volleyball

Havre de Grace 3, Joppatowne 1: Nick Scopelliti had eight ace and eight kills as the Warriors won, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 25-14. Corey Roubal added five kills, three aces and 10 assists to the win. Donald Ewing had four kills and five digs.

Advertisement

North Harford 3, Aberdeen 0: The Hawks downed their conference foe in straight sets Wednesday night (25-25, 25-8, 25-18).

Girls soccer

Gerstell 1, Maryvale Prep 1: Scoreless in the second half, Maryvale struck first with eight minutes to play, but the Falcons got an answer from Reagan Ramsey. Cambrie Franks made 12 saves for Gerstell (2-1-1, 1-0-1).

Advertisement

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.