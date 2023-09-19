High school sports roundup (Sept. 19)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Boys soccer

St. Mary’s 3, Gerstell 2: St. Mary’s earned the win with Charlie Roy leading the way with two goals. Wilson Wood also scored, while Kiefer Chandler, Than Souza and Shawn Nixon handed out assists.

Archbishop Spalding 2, Mount Saint Joseph 0: Moe Lonergan scored both goals to help the Cavaliers to the win. Kyle Crawford had an assist. Spalding won despite playing a man down after getting a red card in the 18th minute.

Field hockey

South Carroll 1, Century 0: The game remained scoreless until five minutes remained, when Alayna Enoff scored the game’s only goal for the Cavaliers (2-1). It was Enoff’s second game-winning goal in as many days. Caelin Lopes made 10 saves in the win.

Harford Tech 11, Aberdeen 0: Two Cobras netted hat tricks as Victoria Klipner and Jordan Strang each tallied three goals. Sadie Atkinson scored twice, while Ava Beaty, Sam Golly and Lizzie Hunter also scored. Mia Cochran had two assists.

Westminster 1, Liberty 0: Ava Piluk tallied the game’s only goal, and Natalie Schultz and Andra Hull each made two saves for the Owls to earn the shutout. Gwendolyn Yeager made six saves for Liberty.

Loch Raven 3, City College 2: Eris Hamzallari had a goal and an assist in the Raiders’ victory. Kate Chantelau and Olivia Dhoska also added goals with Ellie Frey and Molly Frey each handing out assists.

Volleyball

Perryville 3, Joppatowne 0: The Panthers got 12 kills and 11 digs from Ryleigh Racine in their 25-11, 25-20, 25-14 win. Taylor McGuirk had 16 assists, while Presley Givens led the defense with 17 digs to go with five aces.

Golf

Mt. Hebron boys 70, Glenelg 49: Lucas Edwards led the way for the Vikings in the win with 21 points, while Chris Bone added 19. For Glenelg, Ellis Waak finished with a match-high 22 points.

Glenelg girls 58, Mt. Hebron 15: Megan Kirkpatrick continued to excel for the Gladiators with a match-best 25 points as Iesha DeSilva added on 15. For Mt. Hebron, Julia Morton had 12 points.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.