High school sports roundup (Sept. 19)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Sept. 19.

Field hockey

Winters Mill 10, Pikesville 0: Caitlyn Erlichman had a hand in seven of the 10 Falcons goals in the big win. Erlichman scored three and assisted on four others. Cici Coco and Alyssa Konold each had two goal games. Annie Pruitt, Claire Newman and Abby Kuhlman also scored. Pruitt also had two assists and Kaitlin Clements had one.

Broadneck 6, Mount de Sales 0: The Bruins (7-0) got a hat trick from Maya Everett. Mady Quigley had one goal and one assist, while Lexi Dupcak and Arden Hunteman also scored. Mia Moody stopped the only Mount de Sales shot on goal.

Fallston 5, Patterson Mill 0: Harper Canatella had a hat trick for the Cougars, while Hailey Meyer and Kyleigh O’Malley also scored. Meyer added two assists. Morgan Anthony and Rylee DeVito also had assists. Josie Smith made eight saves for Patterson Mill.

River Hill 8. Roland Park 2: Maddie Vasilios played a role in seven of the eight River Hill goals, scoring five and assisting on two others. Carolyn Dzubak scored twice and Evelyn Dzubak scored once. Puja Nanjappa had two assists and Gabby Bergstrom had one. May McMahon and Molly Hethwa scored for Roland Park.

Spalding 5, Good Counsel 1: Lily Mullen had two goals, Ally Keith had a goal and an assist and two other Cavaliers (4-1) scored in the win. Carys Donahoe and Stella Bumgarner added goals. Jilly Lawn had two assists.

Girls soccer

C. Milton Wright 2, Harford Tech 0: The Mustangs scored a goal in each half, both coming from Katie Roszko. Carley Jehnert and Ella Barrow had assists. Alix Bramble and Marissa Turner combined for a shutout with six saves. Abi Marcello made seven saves for the Cobras.

River Hill 8, Hammond 0: River Hill (5-1, 4-0) built a commanding 5-0 lead at the half. Marella Virmani and Katie Huang each scored twice to lead the Hawks in the victory, as Huang and Ella Goldberg each had two assists. Allie Lubitz, Gabby Demuren, Zareen Mathew and Greta Hanson each scored as well.

Boys soccer

Hammond 2, River Hill 0: The Golden Bears (4-1, 2-1) earned their second straight win as Eliot O’Neil and DJ Morafa scored. Emmanuel Addo made three saves for Hammond and Zach Glass made seven saves for River Hill.

Boys volleyball

Fallston 3, North Harford 1: The Cougars dropped the opening set but took the next three to win 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21. Jackson Killough had 17 kills, 14 digs and eight aces to lead Fallson. Jake Miltenberg and Jake DisCiorio each had nine kills and DisCiorio adding nine blocks.

Golf

Century 180, Winters Mill 187: Ryan Durborow shot a 2-under 34 at Challedon to lead the Knights to the win. He was backed by Brody Comer with a 40.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.