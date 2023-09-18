High school sports roundup (Sept. 18)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Monday, Sept. 18.

Field hockey

South Carroll 5, Linganore 4: The Cavaliers (1-1) prevailed in overtime when Alayna Enoff scored off a Cailin Yankle assist. Enoff had two goals in the game, while Audrey Lillycrop, Sophia DuPont and Yankle also scored. DuPont and Yankle each had two assists and Addie Fowble had one helper. Caelin Lopes made 11 saves in goal.

North Harford 3, Rising Sun 0: Korynn Sims had a goal and an assist to lead the Hawks to the win. Mollie Fialcowitz and Izzy Hendricks also scored goals. Sarah Reifsnyder made six saves in goal.

Boys volleyball

Havre de Grace 3, Aberdeen 0: The Warriors survived a tough first set, then cruised the rest of the way, 27-25, 25-11, 25-14. Nick Scopelliti led the win with 13 kills, seven blocks and nine digs. Donald Ewing chipped in six kills.

