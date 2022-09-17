High school sports roundup (Sept. 16)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, Sept. 16.

Football

St. Frances 34, Venice (Fla.) 17: The visiting Panthers (3-0) rushed for over 300 yards and beat the Indians (1-2) on Thursday. The win marked the 11th straight for St. Frances.

Archbishop Spalding 41, Gonzaga (D.C.) 21: The visiting Cavaliers (3-1) beat the Eagles (3-1). Spalding has won three straight after falling 48-28 to Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) on Aug. 25.

Concordia Prep 43, St. Paul’s 18: The visiting Saints (3-2, 1-0 MIAA B Conference) won their third straight, beating the Crusaders (2-2, 0-1). Concordia Prep hosts Mt. Zion Friday at 4 p.m. St. Paul’s hosts Mt. Carmel on Sept. 30.

Meade 20, Century 8: For the Mustangs (2-1), quarterback Brian Jamison was 9-for-14 for 127 yards and two touchdowns before Jaquail Marks stepped in and was 6-for-10 with 54 yards and another touchdown. Darrell Walters and Jayden Womble split the burden on the ground with 51 and 39 yards, respectively. Kyree Scott caught three passes for 82 yards and a score, Tyrique Jones caught five for 48 yards and a score.

Broadneck 44, Bullis 7: Bruins quarterback Cam Catterton put together another stellar night in the air with 280 yards and four passing touchdowns. Eli Harris returned after missing week two to collect a team-high 108 yards on 10 receptions, putting away a touchdown, while Ian Mauldin led the crew from the ground, rushing eight times for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Bel Air 42, North Harford 0: The visiting Bobcats took a 21-0 lead in the first half over the Hawks and cruised.

Boys soccer

John Carroll 4, Mount St. Joseph 0: Josh Petty scored twice and the Patriots (6-1-1, 5-1-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) shut out the Gaels (2-4, 2-4). John Carroll defenders CJ Supan, Eddie Smith, Mathias Mingle, Tyler Mezzadra, and Amit Smtih held Mount St. Joseph to two shots on goal.

St. Mary’s 2, Indian Creek 1: Kam Ross netted one of the goals on a feed by Charlie Roy while Jack Callaghan scored the other. The Saints (4-0) shot 13 on the Eagles against Indian Creek’s six. Erik Chick made five saves for St. Mary’s.

Girls soccer

Hereford 2, Maryvale Prep 1: Shari Atkins and Lauren Orner scored for the Bulls in Friday’s win. Lindsey Moneymaker and Aaliyah Stocks handed out assists. In goal, Annabelle Grenzer made seven saves to earn the win. Nora McCann scored Maryvale’s goal.

Gerstell 6, St. Vincent Pallotti 0: Liv Sprinkle had a hat trick to lead the host Falcons (3-1-1, 2-0 IAAM C Conference) over the Panthers (0-2, 0-2). Gerstell has won three in a row.

Mount de Sales 3, Poy 1: Erin Antone, Marissa Chamberlain and Grace Trott scored to lead the host Sailors (4-1) over the Engineers. Kathryn Lamont and Peach DeGeorge each made three saves for Mount de Sales.

Marriotts Ridge 4, Oakland Mills 0: Giavana Liberto had a goal and an assist and Una Rimmel made five saves and the Mustangs shut out the Scorpions.

Indian Creek 5, Chapelgate Christian 0: Faith Spirt spearheaded the Eagles’ third win with as many goal

Field hockey

Annapolis Area Christian School 6, St. Timothy’s 0: Junior, CJ Summa had a hat trick and two assists on the day. Abby Fagbohunka scored a goal and also had an assist. Maggie Conroy also had a goal and two assists. Sydney Ahmed also had a goal.

C. Milton Wright 1, Century 0: The Mustangs prevailed in a defensive battle. For Century, Meghan Houldson made one save.

Archbishop Spalding 2, McDonogh 0: Avery Ruckman and Laney Donahoe each scored to lead the visiting Cavaliers (5-1, 2-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) over the Eagles (1-3, 1-1).

Volleyball

Dulaney 3, Franklin 0: The Lions earned the sweep 25-9, 25-21, 25-19

Fallston 3, Perryville 0: Grace Pfaff had seven aces and 28 digs and Ellery Thompson had four aces, eight kills and three digs to lead the host Cougars over the Panthers. Fallston won, 25-15, 25-14, 25-10

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.