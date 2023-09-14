High school sports roundup (Sept. 14)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Field hockey

Manchester Valley 5, South Carroll 1: The Mavericks spread its offense around with five players scoring in the win. Taylor Fique had a goal and an assist. Shelby Wurzburger, Amanda Herrold, Layla Lagunas and Allie Largent also scored and Emma Gleespeen contributed an assist. The Cavaliers, playing their season opener, got a goal from Addie Fowble with the assist from Alayna Enoff. South Carroll goalie Caelin Lopes had 36 saves.

St. Mary’s 2, John Carroll 1: Ryleigh Kline scored one goal and assisted on another from Abigail Chian in the Saints’ win. John Carroll got a goal from Annie Mignolio, assisted by Claire Moffitt.

Girls volleyball

Edgewood 3, Elkton 0: The Rams earned the win, 25-17, 25-11, 25-13. Peyton Parise led the way with eight aces and 15 digs. Zyianna Rowlette served four aces and Sofia Ortiz tossed up seven assists.

Key 3, Jemicy 0: Key won 25-7, 25-11, 25-9. Maya Porter had eight aced, Emma Woznysmith had four kills and two digs, and Lucy Glassman had four aces and a kill.

Boys volleyball

Patterson Mill 3, Aberdeen 0: The Huskies won, 25-5, 25-13, 25-23. Cullen Young put down seven kills in the win. Kasey Keech had five aces, while Jaden Chau finished with four kills and three aces.

Boys soccer

Concordia Prep 1, McDonogh 1: Caio Fernandes scored and gave the visiting Saints (0-2-3, 0-2-3 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) a 1-0 lead in the first half, but a penalty kick by the Eagles (2-1-3, 1-1-3) in the second half knotted the score.

Archbishop Curley 2, Gilman 1: The host Friars (7-1, 3-1 MIAA A Conference) beat the Greyhounds (1-3-3, 0-3-3). Curley has won six straight and travels to Concordia Prep Friday at 3:30 p.m.

South River 3, Bel Air 0: South River (4-0-0) scored early in the first half with a Stu Dowden volley from a CJ Uria cross. South River scored again a couple minutes later when Jack Brusse put Cole Mastal through on a breakaway and he managed to chip the goalie. South River’s third goal came in the second half from a corner when Lucas Gardeniers assisted Jack Brusse.

Golf

Mt. Hebron boys 88, Reservoir 61: The Vikings defeated the Gators led by Grant Kent’s season-high 24 points. Chris Bone had 23 points, while Lucas Edwards added 20. For Reservoir, Finn Riley had a season-high 21 points.

Reservoir girls 31, Mt. Hebron 30: The Gators edged out the Vikings as Riyana Patel tied her second-best score of the season with 19 points, while Payton Pullen added 12. For Mt. Hebron, Julia Morton finished with a season-best 21 points.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.