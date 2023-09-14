High school sports roundup (Sept. 13)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Boys soccer

C. Milton Wright 1, Elkton 0: Matt Luk scored the game’s only goal, unassisted, to give the Mustangs the win.

Advertisement

City College 3, Edgewood 0: After a scoreless first half, the Black Knights mustered three goals in the first 15 minutes after the break, proving plenty for the win.

Girls soccer

Gerstell 3, Mount de Sales 2: The Falcons (2-1, 1-0) won their IAAM B Conference opener. Zoe Mortimer scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Marisa Wargo. Reagan Ramsey had two goals for Gerstell, including one off a penalty kick. Cambrie Franks made three saves in the win.

Advertisement

Severn 2, Bryn Mawr 1: All the scoring came in the second half. Eli Valencia and Layla Epps scored for the Admirals with Peach Wellschlager getting an assist. Valerie Waugh made 12 saves to secure Severn’s win.

Boys volleyball

North Harford 3, Patterson Mill 0: Junior Mike DeJesus Jr. was a force in the back row, propelling the Hawks to a win in straight sets, 25-16, 25-16, 25-23. Aidan Mackowiak led Patterson Mill with four kills and three blocks.

C. Milton Wright 3, Havre de Grace 0: The Mustangs won, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23. Donald Ewing led the Warriors with six kills. Josh Baker and Nick Scopelliti each picked up seven digs.

Field hockey

Long Reach 3, North County 0: Chiara Pompei had a hand in all three Lightning goals, scoring one and assisting on the other two. Zoe Wright had a goal and an assist and Grace de Wit also scored. In goal, Hollow Jay made seven saves in the win.

Golf

South Carroll 153, Liberty 189: Three Cavaliers broke 40 and no one shot higher than a 41 in the win at Challedon. Josh Vendemia was medalist with a 36. Patrick Carl backed him with a 38 and Michael Valerio shot a 39. Chase Loden rounded out the scorers with a 40. Ben Davidson led Liberty with a 44. Gavin Speace added a 47.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.