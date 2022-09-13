High school sports roundup (Sept. 13)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Girl soccer

Gerstell 3, Park 1: Marisa Wargo and Liv Sprinkle each had a goal and an assist, while Reagan Ramsey scored unassisted as the Falcons (2-1-1) picked up their first conference win.

Field hockey

South Carroll 3, Walkersville 1: The Cavaliers won their home opener thanks in part to two goals from Addie Fowble. Alayna Enoff also scored while Lily Sheaffer protected the cage, making 17 saves.

Westminster 3, Roland Park 1: Caroline Beakes scored twice for the Owls as they moved to 2-0. Stevie Schultz also added a goal in the win, while Jess Kent handed out her third assist of the year. Andra Hull made six saves in the win. Katie Barnhill scored Roland Park’s lone goal.

Volleyball

Edgewood 3, Joppatowne 0: Edgewood swept 25-9, 25-11, 25-22. Sylvia Marin led with four kills, five aces and eight digs, while Zyiana Rowlette had four kills and two aces to go with a block. Kelechi Ogbonna had two kills and three aces, CJ Mignini-Beaz had a pair of aces, McKenzie Badham had three aces and eight assists, and Kayla Glover led the defense with 25 digs.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.