High school sports roundup (Sept. 12)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Field hockey

Francis Scott Key 2, Frederick 0: Jena Stambaugh scored her first goal 30 seconds into the game and added another in the second quarter as the Eagles blanked the Cadets. The FSK defense didn’t allow Frederick a shot on goal. Haley Hamrick and Carley Topper had assists.

Mount de Sales 4, Century 1: Pearl Cunther scored three times for the Sailors with Kate Whip adding a goal of her own. Bella Garcia scored the lone goal for the Knights, assisted by Kendra Burns. Meghan Houldson had six saves for the Knights.

Bel Air 7, Perry Hall 0: Seven Bobcats scored goals in the big win. Paige Feick led the way with a goal and two assists. Avery Frank and Maggie Ermentrout each finished with a goal and an assist. Kaitlyn Carlsen, Bella Leon, Katie Smith and Soph Harrison also scored. Emily Gagnon had an assist. Sydney Kennedy made three saves to earn the shutout. Perry Hall goalie Taylor Fitch made 35 saves.

John Carroll 3, St. Paul’s 1: Sara Shorts had a goal and an assist to lead the Patriots. Haley Lauer and Annie Minoligio also scored, while Annie Bennett had an assist. Josie Bianco secured the win with 16 saves.

Girls soccer

North Harford 2, Edgewood 0: The Hawks (2-2) got the victory behind goals from Aubrey Heise and Bailee Bender. Heise also assisted on Bender’s goal, while Haley Borns also picked up an assist.

Boys soccer

Key 5, Chesapeake Science Point 2: Drew Barnes led the host Obezags to victory with a hat trick. Noah Hanna and Paolo Pena also scored for Key. Angus Lunt Woodward had eight saves for the Obezags.

Archbishop Spalding 6, Concordia Prep 5: The visiting Cavaliers (1-2-2, 1-2-2 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) beat the Saints (0-2-2, 0-2-2). Thursday, Spalding will host Severn and Concordia Prep travels to McDonogh.

McDonogh 1, Gilman 1: The visiting Eagles (2-1-2, 1-1-2 MIAA A Conference) and Greyhounds (1-2-3, 0-2-3) played to a draw. Gilman will travel to Archbishop Curley Thursday at 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Edgewood 3, Joppatowne 0: The Rams rolled to victory, 25-20, 25-7, 25-21. McKenzie Badham served six aces in the win. Bryanna Carter had six kills and four aces, while Sofia Ortiz handed out eight assists. Defensively, Peyton Parise picked up 30 digs.

Perryville 3, North East 0: The Panthers rolled, 25-17, 25-7, 25-10. Ryleigh Racine led the offense with 10 kills and seven aces. Taegan Spier had six aces. Taylor McGuirk had 17 assists, four aces and three digs. Presley Givens led the defense with eight digs.

Towson 3, Carver A&T 0: The Generals won, 25-14, 25-11, 25-15.

Golf

C. Milton Wright 199, Harford Tech 202, Rising Sun 215: Jack Geyer led the Mustangs to the win in the tri-meet. Geyer shot a 33 to earn medalist honors. Kacy Day fired a 37 for the Cobras and was the low female score in the match.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.