High school sports roundup (Sept. 12)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Sept. 12.

Field Hockey

River Hill 5, Mount De Sales 3: Maddie Vasilios spearheaded the Hawks offense with four goals and an assist as Maya Chan also scored. Jocelyn Baker finished with seven saves for the Hawks. Bella Reyes, Katherine O’Brien and Annabelle Seeley each scored for Mount De Sales as Natalie Aiosa made seven saves.

Advertisement

Broadneck 6, River Hill 1: Maya Everett and Katelyn Kearns each scored twice for the Bruins as Mia Moody made one save. Maddie Vasilios scored the Hawks lone goal and Jocelyn Baker made 17 saves for River Hill.

Volleyball

Glenelg 3, Mount De Sales 0: The Gladiators advanced to 3-0 on the season winning 25-18, 25-13, 25-23. Nabi Bae finished with a team-high 11 kills, also adding four aces and three digs. Lindsay Kelley excelled in a variety of areas with six kills, nine digs, nine aces and nice assists. Olivia McDonough was strong defensively for Glenelg with 14 digs.

Advertisement

St. Mary’s 3, Notre Dame Prep 2: The Saints dropped the first two sets, was pushed to the limit in the third, but rallied to win the match 19-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-13. Kyra Obert led with eight kills, three blocks, two aces and two digs. Julia Kruesi tossed up 12 assists and served six aces. Marina McAteer finished with six kills, seven digs and six aces. Maya Morahan also had seven kills.

Mt. Hebron 3, Northeast 0: The Vikings earned the victory 25-3, 25-9, 25-7. Ava Bradley finished with nine kills and three aces, while Grace Gordon helped ignite the offense with 10 assists and two aces. Rylee Donnell added five kills and Jillian Shoutz finished with four kills and a block.

Marriotts Ridge 3, Old Mill 0: The Mustangs advanced to the 3-0 on the season with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-22 victory. Risen Davis finished with nine kills and six digs, as Vivian O’Brien added eight kills and five digs. Leah Liu excelled serving with five aces, as Eva Hull had 19 assists and five digs.

Boys volleyball

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Fallston 3, Havre de Grace 0: The visiting Cougars (2-0) swept the Warriors (1-3) by scores of 25-13, 25-11, 25-18. Jack Price and Liam McGann combined for 37 assists and both had three aces each. Jackson Killough added four aces and the Cougars had a combined 44 kills.

Boys soccer

Gerstell 3, Indian Creek 0: The Falcons moved to 3-0-1 with the road win. Travis Smith scored twice and Riley Kilroy added a goal. Ryan Morrison and Brady Dillion had assists. In goal, Drew Sindicic stopped eight shots.

Girls soccer

Bel Air 5, Rising Sun 1: The Bobcats led 1-0 at halftime and pulled away in the second half. Kiera Loewe scored twice, while Ally Mace, Cristique Duvall and Allie Brown also scored. Mace, Payton Todd, Delaney Burrows and Alexia Mehani had assists.

Patterson Mill 3, North East 2: Hayden Price and Addison Harmel tallied first-half goals for the Huskies. Julie Thomas added a scored in the second half. Kelsey Price, Ava Wheeler and Madison Ruby each handed out assists.

Westminster 1, Liberty 0: Freshman Ana Erb scored her first varsity goal in the second half Saturday for the game’s only tally. The Owls won despite being outshot 15-4. Carlie Rosewag made 15 saves to earn the shutout.

Advertisement

Golf

North Harford 221, Perryville 240: In a four-team match at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville, the winning Hawks and Panthers were the two teams to have a required five players for team scoring. Nick Cochran’s low round of 39 led the winners, while other Hawks scoring were Greg Sebring, 42; Cooper Honig, 44; John Manzari 45; and Alex Martinelli, 48. Jared Eldreth shot 44 to pace the Panthers, while Lucas Umbarger shot 46. TC Hinton shot 55 for Havre de Grace.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.