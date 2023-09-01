High school sports roundup (Sept. 1)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, Sept. 1.

Boys soccer

Manchester Valley 6, Middletown 0: Joseph Peloquin earned a clean sheet in goal for the Mavericks, aided by the back four of Brady Bonney, Quinn Favorite, Reid Bartles and Hunter Agostine. Grant Miller led the offense with three goals and Lino Colin Jr. added two. Jackson Daneker scored the other goal. Dayton Siegler finished with two assists.

Boys volleyball

Havre de Grace 3, Aberdeen 0: The Warriors won the season opener 25-21, 25-23, 25-8. Corey Roubal led the win with seven kills, four assists and three aces. Nick Scopelliti had six kills and three aces. Donald Ewing chipped in five kills and Liam Nowak had six aces.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.