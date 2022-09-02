High school sports roundup (Sept. 1)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Boys soccer

Gerstell 3, Park 0: Gerstell picked up its first win of the season with a home win. The Falcons (1-0-1) got goals from Travis Smith, Justin Rudo and Ryan Morrison. Assists came from Malcolm Hoar, Riley Kilroy and Landon Yetta. Drew Sindicic made five saves in goal.

Girls soccer

Spalding 1 Bishop 0: Sophie Thibeualt scored the game-winning goal off a feed from Meghan Bernetti as the Cavaliers opened with the win. Spalding goalie Maeve Konstantoulas stopped the only Bishop shot on goal.

Golf

Patterson Mill 234, Bo Manor 248, Havre de Grace 280: The host Huskies beat the Eagles and Warriors in a tri-match played at Winters Run Golf Club. Charlie Topping’s 42 was the low male score and led Patterson Mill, while teammate Maddie Rutch shot 50, the low female score. Also for the Huskies, Ryan Malenfant shot 44, John Musto a 47 and Nathan Haywood a 51. TC Hinton’s 46 led the Warriors, while other scores were Dakota Arnold with a 51, Mikey Greco with a 54, Justin Preece with a 62 and Bryan Norton with a 67. Braden Paris shot 46 and Brody Means 48 to pace Bo Manor.

Glenelg boys 66, Centennial 54: Ellis Waak led the Gladiators with 22 points in the Howard County scoring system, while Ryan Glassman also chipped in 20 points. Dustin Stocksdale had the strongest afternoon for Centennial with 23 points, and Ty Beck-Winter added 14.

Glenelg girls 74, Centennial 27: Megan Kirkpatrick finished with a personal best 27 points, leading Glenelg to victory. Amber Kostick also excelled with a personal best 20 points.

Field hockey

Spalding 4, Stone Ridge 0: The Cavaliers opened their season with a win, getting a goal and an assist from Ally Keith. Lily Mullen, Carys Donahue and Skylar Gilman also scored. Avery Ruckman, Marisol Torreyson and Sam Pratt had assists.

Gunston 5, AACS 0: Senior goalie Emily Rowe recorded 26 saves for Annapolis Area Christian School in the lopsided loss.

