High school sports roundup (Oct. 7)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, Oct. 7.

Football

Archbishop Curley 28, St. Paul’s 7: The host Friars (2-2, 1-1 MIAA B Conference) handed the Crusaders (2-3, 0-2) their third-straight loss.

Field hockey

John Carroll 5, Park 0: Annie Bennett had two goals and Margo Smith and Avery Riffel each had a goal and an assist to lead the visiting Patriots (5-3-1, 3-1 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) past the Bruins (3-4, 1-4).

Boys soccer

Salesianum School (Del.) 2, C. Milton Wright 0: The visiting Mustangs (5-3) have lost two games straight.

Severn 9, Glenelg Country 1: Davis Cawlfield had a hat trick and the host Admirals stayed perfect at 9-0, 9-0 MIAA B Conference. The Dragons fell to 1-7, 1-6.

John Carroll 3, Archbishop Curley 2: The host Patriots (12-2-2, 11-2-2 MIAA A Conference) bounced back from Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to Calvert Hall. The Friars fell to 10-5-1, 9-4-1.

Volleyball

Patterson Mill 3, Perryville 0: The host Huskies beat the Panthers, 25-9, 25-20, 25-20. Emily Burchett had 10 digs, Alyxia Green had 10 assists and Presley Givens had nine kills for Patterson Mill.

Marriotts Ridge 3, Mt. Hebron 1: The Mustangs won 12-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17. Rhisen Davis posted a double-double with 13 kills and 12 digs. Vivian O’Brien led the Mustangs with 14 kills, while Leah Liu chipped in 10. Eva Hull tossed up 35 assists. Emerson Rose led Mt. Hebron with 22 assists and 14 digs. Jillian Shoultz had six kills and six blocks. Ava Bradley had 12 kills.

Hereford 3, Perry Hall 1: The host Bulls won, 25-14, 25-16, 19-25, 25-15.

Dulaney 3, Loch Raven 0: The Lions beat the Raiders 25-6, 25-6, 25-14.

