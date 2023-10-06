High school sports roundup (Oct. 6)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, Oct. 6.

Field hockey

Bel Air 4, Rising Sun 0: Paige Feick had a goal and an assist to lead the visiting Bobcats over the Tigers. Sam Sellers, Emmy Gagnon and Soph Harrison all added goals. Reagan Spongaule made 12 saves for Rising Sun.

Girls soccer

Gerstell 2, Fellowship of Christian Athletes 0: Reagan Ramsey scored both goals and the host Falcons (5-2-1) shut out FCA. The victory was the third straight.

Boys soccer

Dulaney 1, Perry Hall 0: The Lions (4-3-3) struck with 10 minutes left in the first half, Magnus Vaitekunas lofted a ball into the box that Adhip Singh sent into the bottom corner of the net for the game’s only goal. James Culhane earned his second clean sheet of the season.

Mount Saint Joseph 1, Broadneck 0: Oliver Jefferson scored the game’s only goal as the Gaels blanked the Bruins. Matt Tettemer made three saves for Broadneck.

