High school sports roundup (Oct. 6)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, Oct. 6.

Field hockey

Manchester Valley 2, C. Milton Wright 2: Two overtimes and a 1-on-1 period couldn’t determine a winner between the Mavericks and Mustangs. Ashley Mountcastle and Amanda Herrold tallied goals for Manchester Valley (5-2-1). Charlotte Schurman made five saves.

Girls soccer

Gerstell 9, Annapolis Area Christian School 1: Kirsten Clarius and Olivia Sprinkle each netted hat tricks for the Falcons. Reagan Ramsey scored twice and picked up an ssists. Abbey Redman also scored. Zoey Mortimer and Addy McIlvain also had assists.

Century 2, South Carroll 0: The host Knights (7-2) scored a goal in each half to beat the Cavaliers (4-2-1). Bella Coccio had a goal and an assist. Harli Hamlett also scored for the Knights. Dani Inglesby made 13 saves for South Carroll.

Boys soccer

Gerstell 7, Jemicy 0: Travis Smith and Ryan Morrison each scored twice to lead the host Falcons (8-0-1, 3-0 MIAA C Conference) over the Moose (1-4, 1-2). Riley Kilroy, Gavin Larson and Samuel Oluyemi also scored. Gerstell’s defense didn’t allow Jemicy one shot on goal.

Century 2, South Carroll 0: Nick McGinn had a goal and an assist for the Knights in the win. Landon Baker also hit the back of the net and Aiden Luckenbaugh provided an assist. Carter Lakenan made four saves.

Golf

South Carroll 157, Marriotts Ridge 158: South Carroll’s Michael Valerio and Marriott Ridge’s George Williamson and Lila Becker each shared medalist honors with 37s at Challedon. Jack Laur backed Valerio with a 38, while Patrick Carl and Chase Loden each posted 41s in the Cavaliers’ one-stroke victory. Sangmin Lee added a 40 for the Mustangs.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.