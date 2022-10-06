High school sports roundup (Oct. 5)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Girls soccer

Indian Creek 1, St. John’s Catholic Prep 0: Arnia Goode scored the game-winnner in the first half off a pass from Maliya Hydes to lead the host Eagles (6-3, 4-2 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference) over the Vikings (3-5, 3-5). Goalies Mya Duckett and Cheyenne Thomas combined efforts in the shutout.

Field hockey

Indian Creek 2, Annapolis Area Christian 0: The host Indians (4-3, 4-0 IAAM C Conference) recorded their third shutout of the season. Freshman Sage Young made seven saves for the Eagles (4-4-1, 3-1-1).

