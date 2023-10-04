High school sports roundup (Oct. 4)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Boys volleyball

C. Milton Wright 3, Havre de Grace 0: The Mustangs cruised to a 25-9, 25-8, 25-12 win. Ben Silcox led the win with nine kills. Mason Crouch and Brody Hichkad followed with seven. Shawn Thomas had 19 assists and four aces.

Field hockey

C. Milton Wright 5, Patterson Mill 0: Shelby Sullivan and Abby Blair each scored a pair of goals in the Mustangs’ win. Paityn Gossman also scored and Winslow DiPeso handed out two assists.

Boys soccer

North East 3, Edgewood 2: The Rams outshot in the Indians, 15-8, in the loss. Sebastian Ayala and Franck Fopa scored for Edgewood with David Sabillon assisting on both goals.

Girls soccer

Maryvale Prep 2, Concordia Prep 0: Ryan Kinkead and Laney Clements scored in the win with Marnie Curran providing an assist.

Roland Park 4, Severn 1: A 1-1 game at halftime, Roland Park scored three in the second half to take the win. Jacinda Connor had a pair of goals in the win, while Ella Kowitz and Laney Kowitz also scored. Sally Reed scored for Severn.

Golf

Dulaney 147, Eastern Tech 184: Quinn Collins shot a 1-under 34 to lead the Lions. Connor Dow backed him with a 37, while Kavi Singla and Spencer Morris shot 38s.

