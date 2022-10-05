High school sports roundup (Oct. 4)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Girls soccer

Severn 3, Friends 0: Severn picked up goals from Layla Epps, Peach Wellschlager and Emerson Weinck. The Admirals led 1-0 at half before securing the win in the second. Caroline Bing had an assist.

Mount de Sales 3, Maryvale Prep 2: The Sailors trailed, 1-0, at halftime before getting two goals from Caroline Sloop and the game-winner from Grace Trott off an assist from Sloop with six minutes remaining.

Boys soccer

Gerstell 9, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 1: Gerstell (7-0-1) stayed unbeaten with an MIAA C Conference win. Travis Smith and Ryan Morrisin each scored twice. Malcom Hoar, Riley Kilroy, Brayden Davis, Kirkland Kilroy, and Justin Rudo also found the back of the net.

Volleyball

Edgewood 3, North East 0: The host Rams swept the Indians 25-13, 25-12, 25-13. Zyiana Rowlette led with seven kills, seven aces and a block. McKenzie Badham had six assists, three kills and five aces, while Syliva Marin finished with four kills, eight digs and six kills. Kayla Glover had 10 digs.

