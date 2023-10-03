High school sports roundup (Oct. 3)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Girls soccer

Winters Mill 10, Pikesville 0: The Falcons spread the offense around. Maddy Milam had a hat trick to lead the win, while Riley Haskins, Cielo Balsamo, Natalie Furr, Tobi Oliwale, Addison Lohr, Sophia Bogdan and Angie Afanasenka also scored.

Field hockey

South Carroll 5, Winters Mill 1: Alayna Enoff had two goals to lead the visiting Cavaliers past the Falcons. Sophia DuPont had a goal and two assists for South Carroll. Addie Fowble and Emily Maynard also scored. Audrey Lillycrop and Emma Strzelczyk added assists. Sara Gardner made 18 saves for Winters Mill.

Bryn Mawr 2, Mount de Sales 0: Clara Espenshade and Addie Polakoff each scored and the host Mawrtians (5-0, 2-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) shut out the Sailors (3-5-1, 0-3). Mount de Sales will travel to Archbishop Spalding on Thursday. Bryn Mawr will travel to McDonogh on Friday.

John Carroll 3, Roland Park 1: The Patriots got goals by Annie Bennett, Claire Moffitt and Annie Mignolio in the win over Roland Park. Moffitt and Leah Foltyn handed out assists.

