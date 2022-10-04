High school sports roundup (Oct. 3)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Oct. 3.

Field hockey

Loch Raven 3, City 2: Loch Raven won in a shootout. A regulation goal was scored by Sara Daniels and assisted by Kailyn Donahue. Shootout goals came from Shaida Borchalooee and Donahue.

Crofton 3, Old Mill 0: Olivia Feeley, Kylie Corcoran and Rian Dennis each scored a goal for the Cardinals, while Ryleigh Osborne made one save. Feeley added two assists and Lindsey Roberts had one. Regan Gardner stopped 10 shots for Old Mill.

Maryvale Prep 5, St. Paul’s 1: Megan Droney had two goals and an assist and Tara Radebaugh had two goals to lead the Lions. Erin O’Neill also notched a goal. Sarah Mudd had the lone goal for St. Paul’s, which trailed 2-0 at halftime.

Girls soccer

Perry Hall 2, Harford Tech 0: Kamryn Williams scored both goals unassisted to lift the Gators past the visiting Cobras in nonleague play. Harford Tech goalie Abi Marcello had five saves and Perry Hall goalkeeper Autumn Thurman made two saves.

Boys soccer

Winters Mill 1, Pikesville 0: Reed Postlethwait scored the only goal while Hayden Shuman collected a pair of saves in the Falcons’ shutout.

Severn 6, Park 0: Davis Cawlfield scored a hat trick and Ammar Yusuf, Nick Melfi and Fritz Reed added a goal apiece in the shutout. Yusuf had two assists while Will Cawlfield, Melfi, Hudson Lamb and Jackson Barroll each had one. Bryce Feldmaier added two saves.

John Carroll 4, Spalding 0

Girls volleyball

Perry Hall 3, Towson 2: The Gators rallied to win in five sets, 14-25, 16-25, 25-12, 25-22, 15-9. Kiersten Chemelli had 15 kills and a career-high six blocks. Gigi Tilton had nine kills and six aces while Gianna Scaccio added nine kills.

Dulaney 3, Catonsville 0: Dulaney won, 25-9, 28-26, 25-18.

Westminster 3, Winters Mill 0: The Owls cruised in straight sets, 25-9, 25-15, 25-9. For Winters Mill, Ava Hall had three kills and five digs, Nifemi Olarinde added three kills and four blocks and Cadi Kepner pitched in nine digs.

Broadneck 3, Severna Park 1: Hannah Waters had nine kills and five digs, Bella Rubino added eight kills, seven digs and five aces and Madeline Stewart had 36 assists, six kills, 10 digs, two blocks and two aces to lead the Bruins to a four-set victory, 16-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21. Casey Gish pitched in with seven kills and an ace and Mya Durham added four aces, four blocks and a kill for Broadneck. Mikayla Williams (9 kills), Ava Meadows (8 kills, 4 aces), Jackie Ball (7 kills), Perry Stevenson (6 kills) and Taylor Stone (30 assists) led the Falcons.

Liberty 3, Century 0: Seniors Sarah Hart (15 kills, 6 digs), Paige Coulson (15 kills, 7 digs) and Hadley Rossbach (12 service points) led the Lions, who won in straight sets — 25-14, 25-15, 25-22 — to improve to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in Carroll County. Junior Grace Maertin added 25 assists and five digs for Liberty.

South Carroll 3, Francis Scott Key 0: Led a balanced attack, the Cavaliers (6-2 overall, 5-1 Carroll County) cruised past FSK for a three-set win, 25-15, 25-14, 25-9. The offense was led by Elaina Murphy (8 kills), Jamie Knight (7 kills) and Emily Trail (5 kills), while Cali Kalishek paced the defensive effort with 12 digs. Lindsey Willie and Abby Kennedy added six digs each for South Carroll.

Crofton 3, North County 0: Addison Matsui had four kills, four digs and went 5-for-5 serving with one ace, Yasemin Tokay had five digs and served a perfect 16-for-16 with five aces, Taylor Gifford added four kills, two digs and served 8-for-9 with seven aces and Amara Mickel had eight assists, three digs and served 11-for-11 with five aces to lead the Cardinals past the Knights, 25-10, 25-15, 25-9.

Boys volleyball

C. Milton Wright 3, Aberdeen 0: The host Mustangs swept the Eagles in straight sets, 25-12, 25-15, 25-19. Brody Hichkad had nine kills and two aces for C. Milton Wright, while Josh Brown added four kills and two aces, Cooper Hichkad tallied four kills and Brandon Stepp pounded three kills.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.