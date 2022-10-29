High school sports roundup (Oct. 28)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, October 28.

Football

Liberty 35, Century 0: The Lions closed the regular season with a shutout win over their neighboring rival. Jack Pellicciotti threw for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Two of them went to Sam Evans who caught three passes for 75 yards and also rushed in a touchdown. Carson Struble caught three passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. Nick Forstner also had a rushing touchdown. Defensively, Luke Collis and James Traynham recovered fumbles.

Old Mill 35, Severna Park 0: Maximus Jones scored three touchdowns, amassing 237 yards on 26 carries in the Patriots’ victory while Keondre Green brought in another touchdown. Jacob Nesbit led his crew with five tackles on his own and seven assisted.

Broadneck 38, Glen Burnie 7: Bruins quarterback Cam Catterton lifted Broadneck with 249 passing yards (18-for-29) with two touchdowns. Eli Harris caught both scores, making five total catches for 89 yards, while Ian Mauldin ran in a score. Logan McGill also had a touchdown, as did Anthony Hawkins on an interception return. Christopher Coleman booted a 23-yard field goal.

South River 13, Annapolis 6: The Seahawks staved off a Panthers rally to win. Quarterback Finn Mulvihill tossed two touchdowns on 44 yards (5-for-11) in the victory. In the loss, quarterback Darrian Carter threw 6-for-20, for 175 yards. Shawn Cooper rushed in Annapolis’ sole score.

St. Frances Academy 50, Arundel 0: The Wildcats (7-2) end their regular season with their first loss since Week 2.

St. Mary’s 31, St. Paul’s 8: The Saints maintained a perfect record through MIAA B Conference regular season play.

Chesapeake 34, Northeast 7: Rushaun Tongue caught one touchdown and made an interception in the win. Charlie Hall’s touchdown put the Cougars ahead for good. Quarterback Aaron Rhodes collected his own 2-yard rushing touchdown, as did Collin Lewis for eight yards and Logan Clark for one.

Crofton 43, Southern 17: After expanding their lead from a single score after one quarter, the Cardinals piled on another two unanswered touchdowns in the second half to secure victory.

Archbishop Spalding 34, Loyola Blakefield 20: The Cavaliers led 21-6 at the half and went on to fend off a Dons rally to preserve their eight-game winning streak and perfect 5-0 mark in the A Conference.

Boys soccer

South River 5, Broadneck 0: Lucas Evans and Max Cerulla each scored twice as the Seahawks won their 4A regional semifinal. Sean Cimminelli also scored. Jay Jenkins had five saves to earn the shutout. Matt Tettemer made seven saves for Broadneck.

Arundel 4, North County 3: Evan Koch scored the game-winner six minutes into overtime to lift the third-seeded Wildcats over the second-seeded Knights in Class 4A. North County led 3-1 before Arundel scored three unanswered. Samson Anjorin had the tying goal for the Wildcats in the 78th minute to force overtime. Koch and finished with two goals and an assist and Joshua Butler had a goal and an assist for Arundel.

Towson 1, C. Milton Wright 0: The third-seeded Generals shut out the second-seeded Mustangs in a Class 3A semifinal. Towson will face the winner of Bel Air/Kenwood in Tuesday’s region final.

Girls soccer

Severn 3, St. Mary’s 1: The top-seeded Admirals (11-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first half, added two goals in the second half and shut out the Saints (8-9) in an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference quarterfinal. Goal scorers for Severn were Parker Collins, Layla Epps and Caroline Bing.

Glen Burnie 3, Meade 1: The Gophers won their regional semifinal over the Mustangs. Brynn Mitchell had a hand in all three Glen Burnie goals, scoring two and assisting Kylee Michael on a goal. Stephanie Ohl also had an assist and Pe’la Saunders made seven saves.

South Carroll 10, Western Tech 0: Kylie Malone scored a hat trick to help the third-seeded Cavaliers advance to the Class 1A regional final. Maddie Witter and Ella Boyce each scored twice for South Carroll. Cavaliers’ Mary Chambers, Addyson Davis and Savannah Sinclair also added goals. Hailey Simmons had 20 saves for the Wolverines.

Mount de Sales 3, Roland Park 1: Grace Trott scored two goals in the first half to lead the host Sailors (11-3-1) past the Reds (7-7-1) in an IAAM B Conference quarterfinal. Marie Smith also had a goal, while Caroline Sloop and Erin Antone had assists. Mount de Sales will face the winner of Bryn Mawr/Concordia Prep in Wednesday’s semifinal.

Marriotts Ridge 4, Howard 2: Giavana Liberto scored four goals to lead the top-seeded Mustangs past the fourth-seeded Lions in Class 3A. Marriott Ridge will face the winner of Mount Hebron and Manchester Valley in Tuesday’s region final.

Glenelg 1, Walkersville 0: Stephanie Lathrop scored the Gladiators lone goal for their eighth straight win. Ginny Sung delivered the assist as Glenelg’s defense was stout throughout allowing just one shot on goal. The top seed Gladiators now advance to the Class 2A West Region II final on Tuesday.

