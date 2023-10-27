High school sports roundup (Oct. 27)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, Oct. 27.

Girls soccer

Liberty 3, South Carroll 2: The Lions edged the Cavaliers in their Class 1A North Region I semifinal. Hannah DeVincent scored both Liberty’s goals, the first coming on a penalty kick and the second off an assist from Adrienne Petroski. Mady Smith made seven saves.

Boys soccer

South Carroll 2, Western Tech 1: After an exchange of goals in the first half, Cannon Hunter scored the winner for South Carroll in the second half to send the Cavaliers to the regional championship game. Scott Sealfon also scored for South Carroll. Ben Solomon assisted on both goals. Tristan Jareb-Grabner scored for Western Tech.

