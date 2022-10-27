High school sports roundup (Oct. 26)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Boys soccer

John Carroll 4, Gilman 0: Ian Wagner scored twice to lead the visiting Patriots (17-2-2, 16-2-2 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) past the Greyhounds. The victory was the sixth in a row. Ryan Skandalis and Matt Boltz also scored.

Severn 7, St. Mary’s 1: Davis Cawlfield had three goals and two assists to lead the host Admirals (15-0, 14-0 MIAA B Conference) past the Saints (10-5, 9-5) and complete a perfect regular-season record. Severn led 5-0 in the first half. Andrew Beard had a goal and an assist, while Alan Tchamourlyski, Fritz Reed and Ammar Yusuf also scored.

Chesapeake 3, Crofton 2: The No. 5-seed Cougars upset fourth-seed Crofton in penalty kicks after the two couldn’t break a 2-2 tie in regulation and double overtime. Chesapeake keeper Dylan Shaver stopped two in the shootout. Connor Weaver, Dan Adams, Byron Klohr all put away kicks before Caleb Adams netted the game-winner. Weaver, a freshman, scored a goal in regulation as did Jack Shawbell.

Girls soccer

Oakland Mills 5, Hammond 2: The No. 3 seed Scorpions advanced to the Class 2A West Region I semifinal against No. 2 seed Poolesville on Friday. Kaity Browne, Brenna Carter, Sara Novak, Anica Munoz and Nkechi Okpokwasili each scored. Browne, Novak, Mackensey Smith and Aytoria McAllister each had an assist. Paige Andrews made five saves for Oakland Mills.

South Carroll 10, Chesapeake Science Point 0: Addyson Davis netted a hat trick and Maddie Witter added two goals as the Cavaliers scored a first-round playoff win. Savannah Sinclair, Kylie Malone, Marissa Ossinger, Lauren Chesney and Mary Chambers also scored for South Carroll. Jordan Bull had 16 saves for the Tigers.

Chesapeake 6, Stephen Decatur 2: The No. 5 seed Cougars advance to face top-seeded JM Bennett in a Class 3A regional semifinal behind a hat trick by Ella Cieri. Tina Tinelli, Kenzie Boyd and Laney Preslipsky also scored, while Ella Shannon, Alyssa Simms and Lily Barnum gave assists.

Southern 2, Winters Mill 0: The Bulldogs advance to face No. 1 Century in 2A region semifinals with the shutout win.

Meade 2, Old Mill 1: The No. 5 Mustangs move on to face top-seeded Glen Burnie with the upset win.

Girls volleyball

Mount Hebron 3, Long Reach 1: The Vikings won, 25-20, 16-25, 25-14, 25-13. Ava Bradley led the way offensively with 17 kills, also adding 14 digs and four aces. Rachel Swigart added 12 kills and Emerson Rose set up the offense with 25 assists. Julian Guzman anchored the defense with 13 digs. Allison Brown had seven kills and Hayley Norton had 20 assists and 15 digs for Long Reach.

Dulaney 3, Towson 0: The Lions won, 25-21, 25-17, 25-14.

