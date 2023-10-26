High school sports roundup (Oct. 25)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Girls soccer

Francis Scott Key 3, Carver A&T 0: The Eagles won their Class 1A North Region I first-round game to set up a semifinal against top-seed Loch Raven. It was FSK’s fourth straight win. Abby Rieger, Joelle Staub and Kensi Bancroft had goals. Ellie Turzak had an assist and Addie Kraics made 11 saves in goal.

Howard 4, Northeast-AA 0: The Lions won their Class 3A South Region I quarterfinal setting up a semifinal against top-seeded Mt. Hebron. Sydney Rhodes had a hat trick while Kelsey Kartanowicz also scored. Olivia Butt, Noelle Hall and Meghan Green each had assists.

Liberty 9, Pikesville 1: The Lions got a balanced effort to win their 1A North Region I quarterfinal. Eight players scored with Ashley Schwartz scoring twice and Aver Asom, Chole Kang, Maddy Matthews, Erin Martin, Bryce Sarver, Rose Larner and Hannah DeVincent all scoring. Liberty faces South Carroll in Friday’s semifinal.

South River 3, Arundel 1: The Wildcats struck first, but the Seahawks rallied, scoring twice in the final three minutes of the first half and one more in the second. Kat Budowski had a hand in each South River goal, scoring one and assisting on two. Heidi Tine and Colleen Creswell also scored and Shannon Creswell had an assist.

Glenelg 4, Hammond 0: The Gladiators held just a 1-0 lead at halftime before putting the game away in the second. Kirsten Rose scored twice. Hannah Lindberg had a goal and two assists, Valerie Baldwin also scored and Elise Choe had an assist.

Westminster 2, Manchester Valley 0: The Owls bested their county rivals in a 3A West Region I semifinal. Emmerson Hill and Mikayla Britz scored in the win with Jennifer Vasquez and Emily Orton handing out assists.

Boys soccer

Fallston 2, North East 1: The Cougars prevailed in their Class 2A East Region I quarterfinal. The win sets up a semifinal Friday against C. Milton Wright. Andrew Mazziot and Levi Tanguay scored in Wednesday’s win. Roman Impagliatelli and Zach Stromberger had assists.

Bel Air 3, Edgewood 0: Galen Klisiewecz had a hand in all three goals, scoring once and assisting on two as the Bobcats won their 3A North Region II quarterfinal. Owen Conway and Noah Jett also had goals in the win.

Patterson Mill 13, ACCE 0: The Huskies got an onslaught of goals from all over the place. Kai Gibson, Matt Kim and Trent Stupalski each had two. Max Dietz, Vinnie Wysong, Caleb Zerbe, Finn Pantazelos and Hunter Stancill all had one. Grayson McLaughlin assisted three of the goals, while Jackson Burke assisted two. Matt Bechtel needed only one save for the shutout.

Century 2, Walkersville 1: Nick McGhin scored both Knights goals with assists coming from Hunter Greenwade and Tyler Ruch. The win sends the Knights to Friday’s 2A West Region I semifinal against Williamsport.

Manchester Valley 6, South Hagerstown 0: Five different Mavericks hit the back of the net in their 3A West Region I win. Dayton Siegler scored twice with Lino Colin Jr., Hunter Agostine, Owen Cellitto and Josh Rudich also scoring. Joseph Peloquin earned his eighth clean sheet of the season.

Liberty 4, Loch Raven 2: Grant Bernstein scored twice and Connor Clapper had a goal and assist as the Lions won their 1A North Region I quarterfinal. The Lions next play Carver A&T in a semifinal. Ishaq Kahn also scored in the win and Lucas Britos had two assists.

South River 2, Arundel 0: The Seahawks advance to play Severna Park in a 3A East Region I semifinal. Jake Brusse and Cole Mastal each scored in the win.

Poly 2, Digital Harbor 1: The Engineers won their 3A North Region II quarterfinal in double overtime. The Engineers’ goals were scored by Henry Fancher and Reuben Schreier.

Boys volleyball

Patterson Mill 3, North Harford 1: Cullen Young had 16 kills, three aces and a pair of blocks; Javier de Gordon finished with 12 kills, six aces and eight blocks; and Blaise Jones chipped in 14 kills in the win (26-28, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20).

C. Milton Wright 3, Fallston 0: Brody Hichkad led the way for the Huskies with 16 kills in the straight-sets win (25-20, 25-11, 25-18). Justin Eckman had seven kills and five blocks with two aces. And Brandon Stepp added five kills with two aces.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.