High school sports roundup (Oct. 24)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Golf

Class 2A/1A state championships first round: The South Carroll golf team holds a 13-shot lead in the team standings, C. Milton Wright’s Jack Geyer has a one-shot lead in the boys individual race, and Glenelg’s Megan Kirkpatrick shares the girls lead after the first round of Class 2A/1A state tournament, which started Tuesday at the University of Maryland Golf Course.

Advertisement

The Cavaliers’ four golfers combined for a 318, all standing within the top 18 individually. Glenelg is second with 331, followed by Stephen Decatur (332), C. Milton Wright (335), Poolesville (337) and Fallston (342).

Chase Loden and Michael Valerio lead South Carroll, each shooting a 7-over-par 78, which puts them in a tie for seventh individually. Patrick Carl is right behind them, tied for ninth overall with a 79. Jack Laur is tied for 18th, shooting an 83.

Advertisement

Geyer shot a 2-over 73 to put him a shot ahead of North East’s Noah Wallace, last year’s state champion. Two local golfers are involved in a four-way tie for third. Hereford’s Adam Green and Century’s Ryan Durborow each shot 5-over 76s.

In the girls tournament, Kirkpatrick shot an even-par 71, tying her with Poolesville’s Olivia Cong. Harford Tech’s Kacy Day is in a tie for fourth with a 7-over 78.

The final round is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Cross country

IAAM championships: McDonogh had the individual champion and a strong group behind her to win the A Conference championship meet. Senior Mary Gorsky led the Eagles, finishing first in the A Conference race in 19:03. She was backed by Olivia Vassar (10th, 20:26), Clara Dawn (13th, 20:31), Emnet Tesfayohannes (16th) 20:53) and Zewdi Tesfayohannes (17th, 20:57).

Bryn Mawr (69), Notre Dame Prep (78), Archbishop Spalding (80) and Mount de Sales (102) rounded out the top five teams.

A pair of Bryn Mawr runners finished right behind Gorsky. Fiona Santos was second (19:20) and Payton Van Zile was third (19:36). Maryvale Prep’s Natalie Koors (19:39) and Notre Dame Prep’s Olivia Sobkowicz (19:41) rounded out the top five.

Severn’s Emma Patrick won the B Conference race in the best time of the day, finishing in 18:14. Mercy beat out Severn for the B Conference team title with 45 points to the Admirals’ 52. Mercy had three top-10 finishers in Brooke deWitt (fifth, 21:45), Emily Kellerman (ninth, 22:09) and Grace Willis (10th, 22:09).

Gerstell (59) edged out Park (62) for the C Conference title. Gerstell was led by Maggie Kennedy (fifth, 23:35) and Morgan Burns (eighth, 24:04). St. Timothy’s had the top two runners with Genevieve Cowan winning the race in 19:00 and Sonia Patel (21:05) taking second.

Advertisement

Girls soccer

Severn 2, Gerstell 0: The Admirals scored a goal in each half with Caroline Bing and Eli Valencia hitting the back of the net. Gerstell goalie Cambrie Franks made eight saves in the game.

Volleyball

Chapelgate 3, Friends 0: The Yellow Jackets (17-0) coasted to the IAAM C Conference Tournament semifinals with a 25-5, 25-11, 25-15 win. Madi James had a team-high eight kills, while also adding nine digs and four aces. Jada Virgin added seven kills and 12 digs, while Grace Salveron set up the offense with 25 assists and a trio of aces.

Marriotts Ridge 3, Glen Burnie 0: The Mustangs (4-9) defeated Glen Burnie 25-11, 25-12, 25-15. Katy Harbaugh had a team-high nine kills, while Audrey Lee shined at the service line with nine aces for the Mustangs. Jasmin Kirklan added a trio of blocks, with Kelly Swenson having seven assists.

Howard 3, Old Mill 0: The Lions (11-2) won their third straight game, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14. McKenna Brown had a team-high eight kills, while Isabella Frankovic added seven kills and three blocks. Imagine Peltier set up the offense with 28 assists, while Morgan Harris and Riley Poholsky each excelled defensively with 19 and 10 digs, respectively.

South River 3, Mt. Hebron 2: The Vikings came back from two sets down against the Seahawks to force a fifth set, but ultimately lost in five sets. The Seahawks won 25-7, 25-22, 17-25, 23-25, 15-13. For Mt. Hebron, Emerson Rose had 30 assists and 20 digs. Lauren Roselle had a team-high 18 kills and 25 digs, while Caroline Zheng had 27 digs.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Reservoir 3, Broadneck 1: The Gators defeated the Bruins 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22. Madison Smith had a team-high 13 kills, while Angela Lei added 10. Mila Cho anchored the defense with 28 digs, while Haley Ko added 22 digs. Cho also keyed the Gators’ success at the service line with five of the team’s 14 aces.

Advertisement

Westminster 3, Winters Mills 1: The Owls picked up the win, 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-13. Emma Reaves led the win with 15 kills and Keara Zaranski backed her with 11. Avery Pelletier chipped in eight kills and four aces. Faith Mohr tossed up 23 assists and Amara Mohr added 15.

Century 3, Liberty 0: The Knights swept their rival Lions, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19. Cheyenne Ellis totaled 10 aces, including a string of seven in a row in the third set. Ellis finished with a triple-double with 15 assists and 13 digs. Gabby Zajaczkowski led with eight kills, Hannah Heffernan had seven and Abhi Yadlapalli put down six. Vanessa Gude had 15 digs. For Liberty, Emme Powers had 13 kills, Grace Maerten had 27 assists and Haleigh Hodges had 14 digs.

Manchester Valley 3, Harford Tech 0: The Mavericks picked up the nonconference win, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12. Chloe Figueria led a balanced offense with six kills. Brooke Shaffer had 16 assists, while Kamryn Troy led the defense with seven digs. Carly Figueria had eight aces, while Shaffer was right behind her with seven.

Bel Air 3, North Harford 0: The Bobcats won, 25-22, 25-16, 25-12. Great defensive plays by junior libero Lilia Dziedzic and some strong serving by junior Olivia Mannion gave the Bobcats some life at the tail end of the match.

Field hockey

John Carroll 2, McDonogh 0: The Patriots picked up the win behind goals from Annie Mignolio and Mia Castellano. Annie Bennett and Leah Foltyn had assists.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.