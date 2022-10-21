High school sports roundup (Oct. 21)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, Oct. 21.

Girls soccer

Severn 3, St. Timothy’s 1: Madison Watson scored two goals to lead the host Admirals (9-5, 7-1 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) past St. Timothy’s (5-3-2, 4-3-1). Severn outshot St. Tim’s, 15-5. The win was the fourth straight. Eli Valencia also had a goal, while Watson, Alaina Subong and Madison Tryon had assists.

Gerstell 2, Catholic 1: The Falcons finished an undefeated IAAM C Conference season with the win. Reagan Ramsey and Olivia Sprinkle scored goals and Abby Redman tallied one assist.

Mount de Sales 3, Concordia Prep 0: Kathryn Lamont made five saves and Peach DeGeorge had four saves in a shutout by the host Sailors 10-2-1, 6-1-1 IAAM B Conference) over the Saints (4-8-2, 2-5-1). Goal scorers were Caroline Sloop, Grace Trott and Julia Conley.

Boys soccer

Key 1, Beth Tfiloh 1: Dylan Barnes scored for the visiting Obezags (8-3-2, 5-1-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference) and Hunter Venick scored for the Warriors (3-4-2, 3-3-1).

Field hockey

River Hill 3, Glenelg 2: Maddie Vasilios had a goal and two assists to lead the host Hawks over the Gladiators. River Hill led 2-0 in the first half and finished the regular season undefeated in county play.

Glenelg Country 3, Annapolis Area Christian 2: The host Dragons (6-1-1, 6-1-1 IAAM C Conference) scored twice in the second half and held off the Eagles (5-6-1, 3-3-1). CJ Summa and Bailey Jayne each scored for AACS.

Manchester Valley 3, Harford Tech 0: The Mavericks closed their regular season with a shutout win to finish 9-2-1. Eden Kunert, Layla Lagunas and Ava Librizzi all scored in the win.

Volleyball

St. Mary’s 3, St. John’s Catholic Prep 2: St. Mary’s won an incredibly close IAAM A Conference quarterfinal match 23-25, 25-19, 19-25, 26-24, 15-13. Malani Martin lined 26 kills while picking up 28 digs in the match. Madison Sidney had 14 kills and Lucy Wood chipped in six. Elena Woody led the defense with 35 digs.

Harford Tech 3, Joppatowne 0: The host Cobras won, 25-13, 26-24, 25-15. Elyssa Kugler had nine aces and Alex Holzinger had five aces for Harford Tech. Hayden Kobert had six digs.

