High School sports

High school sports roundup (Oct. 20)

Baltimore Sun

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, Oct. 20

Football

Severn 35, St. John’s Catholic Prep 16: The visiting Admirals (6-3, 4-6 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference) beat the Vikings (5-6, 1-3). St. John’s Catholic Prep hosts Sidwell Friends on Friday.  Severn travels to Annapolis Area Christian next Saturday.

Loyola Blakefield 32, Gilman 21: The visiting Dons (4-2, 2-1 MIAA A Conference) beat the Greyhounds (3-4, 1-3). Loyola hosts Archbishop Spalding Friday. Gilman travels to McDonogh next Saturday.

C. Milton Wright 21, North Harford 7: The host Mustangs (6-2) broke a 7-7 tie by scoring two touchdowns in the second half. The Hawks fell to 5-4.

Girls soccer

Bel Air 3, North East 0: Emily Bailey, Gianna Dawson and Alex Busick each scored to lead the host Bobcats over the Indians. Bel Air led 1-0 in the first half.

Severn 1, St. Paul’s 0: Layla Epps scored a goal in the first half and the visiting Admirals (7-6, 5-3 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) hung on and shut out the Gators (7-4, 6-2).  On Tuesday, Severn hosts Gerstell and St. Paul’s travels to Mount de Sales.

Volleyball

Chapelgate 3, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel 0: The Yellow Jackets (16-0, 10-0 IAAM C Conference) closed out the regular season undefeated. Jada Virgin and Madi James led the way each with nine kills. Grace Salveron set up the offense with 23 assists, also adding a team-high eight aces.

