High school sports roundup (Oct. 20)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, Oct. 20.

Volleyball

Havre de Grace 3, Elkton 0: The Warriors won 25-22, 25-14, 25-23. Rachel Thomas led the offense with eight kills and four aces. Azareya Whiting had six kills, two blocks and an ace. Kayla Adams had three aces and two kills and Kayleigh Bolden chipped in two aces.

Boys soccer

Gerstell 6, St. Frances 0: Riley Kilroy and Gavin Larson each scored two goals in the win. Kirkland Kilroy and Charlie Crawford also scored. Drew Sindicic made two saves.

Girls soccer

Century 1, Dulaney 0: The game remained scoreless until midway through the second half. Sophia Taylor played the ball to Alyana Gifford who finished back post for the game’s only goal. Mia Graff made eight saves as Century picked up its fifth shutout of the season.

Field hockey

Mercy 3, John Carroll 2: Julianna MIlls and Reagan King were among goal scorers for Mercy in the win. Sydney Miles made 11 saves in the win. Margo Smith and Haley Lauer scored for John Carroll.

South Carroll 1, Fallston 0: The Cavaliers closed their regular season with a win. Sophia DuPont scored the game’s only goal. Lily Sheaffer made 11 saves in the win.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.