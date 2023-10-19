High school sports roundup (Oct. 19)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Field hockey

C. Milton Wright 10, Perry Hall 0: The Mustangs have won three games in the past four days by a combined score of 33-0. In the latest win over the Gators, Shelby Sullivan and Paityn Gossman each had hat tricks in the win. Winslow DiPeso finished with two goals and three assists. Claire Burrows added a goal and two assists. Gracie Lewinski also scored.

Advertisement

John Carroll 6, Roland Park 1: Five Patriots scored in the win with Kamryn Plotts scoring twice and assisting on two more goals. Annie Bennett, Annie Mignolio, Leah Foltyn and Claire Moffitt also scored. Bennett, Haley Lauer, Sammie Bender and Addison Biscoe had assists.

South Carroll 5, Catoctin 0: Caelin Lopes made three saves to earn the shutout, Meanwhile, the offense was balanced with Carly Tanis, Audrey Lillycrop, Sophia DuPont, Megan Maynard and Emily Maynard all scoring goals. Alayna Enoff had three assists and Cailin Yankle had two.

Advertisement

Girls soccer

Winters Mill 2, Poly 1: Freshman Natalie Furr scored both Falcons goals off assists by Gracee Weinreich and Keira Milam to lead the visiting Falcons (8-4) over the Engineers.

Boys soccer

Gilman 1, Concordia Prep 1: The visiting Greyhounds (2-8-6, 1-8-6 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) and the Saints (1-8-7, 0-8-7) played to a stalemate. Saints’ Axel Chilet scored the tying goal assisted by Caleb Cruikshank with 15 minutes left in regulation.

Beth Tfiloh 3, Key School 1: The visiting Warriors (7-1-1, 5-0-1 MIAA C Conference) beat the Obezags (6-5, 3-3). Key School travels to Jemicy on Monday. Beth Tfiloh hosts Friends on Tuesday.

Indian Creek 1, Gerstell 1: The visiting Eagles (4-7-2, 3-3-2 MIAA B Conference) and Falcons (6-3-3, 3-3-3) played to a draw. On Tuesday, Indian Creek hosts Boys’ Latin. Next Thursday, Gerstell travels to Park.

Friends 2, St. Frances 1: The host Quakers (7-4-1, 6-0 MIAA C Conference) beat the Panthers (1-3-2, 1-3-2). St. Frances hosts St. John’s Catholic Prep on Tuesday.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.