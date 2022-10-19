High school sports roundup (Oct. 19)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Boys soccer

Key School 5, St. Frances 0: Henry Paucek scored twice to lead the host Obezags (8-3-1, 5-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference) over the Panthers (1-4, 1-4). Jameson Macdonald, Dylan Barnes and Reid Chapman also scored for Key, which has won its last three games. The Obezags’ Eli Simon made seven saves in the shutout.

Girls soccer

Severn 5, Concordia Prep 2: Melissa Mazuranic scored two goals and Layla Epps had two assists to lead the visiting Admirals (8-5, 6-1 IAAM B Conference) past the Saints (4-7-2, 2-41). Severn led 3-1 in the first half.

Field hockey

Catholic 2, Annapolis Area Christian 0: The host Cubs (4-5, 2-5 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference) broke a two-game slide. The Eagles fell to 5-5-1, 3-2-1.

Girls volleyball

Dulaney 3, Pikesville 0: The visiting Lions won, 25-3, 25-9, 25-21.

