High school sports roundup (Oct. 18)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Boys soccer

Eastern Tech 2, Overlea 0: Goalie Nick Cannon earned his sixth shutout of the season as the Mavericks improved to 10-2-2. Josh Cannon and Peyton Ziehl scored in the win.

Franklin 2, Dundalk 1: Ebert Valer scored the go-ahed goal in the first half and the visiting Indians beat the Owls. Brian Alegria gave Franklin a 1-0 lead before Dundalk tied the game in the first half.

Patterson Mill 2, Elkton 0: Grayson McLaughlin and Vinnie Wysong scored goals for the Huskies while Diego Peralta added an assist. Goalkeeper Mason Teter made three saves for the shutout.

Girls soccer

Severn 3, Maryvale 0: The host Admirals (6-6, 4-3 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) shut out the Lions (5-4-2, 2-3-2). Goal scorers included: Sally Reed, EJ Beard and Nia Hudson. On Friday, Severn travels to St. Paul’s and Maryvale hosts Mount de Sales.

Annapolis Area Christian 5, St. John’s Catholic Prep 0: Elena Rogers had two goals and two assists and Skylar Sensenbrenner had two goals and an assist and the host Eagles (8-5, 6-5 IAAM C Conference) shut out the Vikings (5-10, 4-8). Maya Whitney scored a goal and Ashlyn Case made six saves for AACS.

Bryn Mawr 1, Concordia Prep 0: The visiting Mawrtians (7-3, 5-2 IAAM B Conference) shut out the Saints (4-7, 1-6). Bryn Mawr has won four of its past five games. On Friday, the Mawrtians host St. Timothy’s and Concordia Prep hosts St. Mary’s.

Gerstell 0, St. Timothy’s 0, 2OT: The visiting Falcons (6-3-2, 3-2-2 IAAM B Conference) and St. Timothy’s (4-2-3, 2-2-3) played to a draw. Cambrie Franks made 16 saves for Gerstell.

Field hockey

Glenelg 4, South Carroll 0: Meghan Walker scored twice and Theresa Stiller added a goal and an assist in the Gladiators’ win. Ashley Kim also scored, while AJ Eyre and Sarah Walker had assists. Trinity Shackelford made nine saves for Glenelg. Caelin Lopes made 12 saves for South Carroll.

Westminster 5, Frederick 0: Kate McAlonan picked up a pair of goals in the Owls’ win. Brinley Tozer had a goal and two assists for Westminster, while Stevie Schultz had a goal and an assist. Gabrielle Thomas also scored with Riley Ebersole getting an assist.

Manchester Valley 3, North Harford 0: The visiting Mavericks(10-0) shut out the Hawks. Goals cme from Emma Gleespen, Barbara Guest and Layla Lagunas. Sarah Reifsnyder made 10 saves for North Harford.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.