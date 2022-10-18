High school sports roundup (Oct. 18)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Boys soccer

Key School 5, Jemicy 2: Dylan Parks and Edward Bulmer scored two goals each to lead the visiting Obezags (7-3-1, 4-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference) past the Moose (3-5, 3-3). Josh Kaminis scored for Key School and Leo Moscarella and Chris Carper each scored for Jemicy.

Gerstell 20, Chapelgate Christian 0: Brayden Davis scored four goals and Travis Smith, Davis Quenzer, Gavin Larson and Samuel Oluyemi each had three goals to lead the host Falcons (11-0-1, 6-0 MIAA C Conference) past the Yellow Jackets (2-10, 2-3).

South River 1, Crofton 0: South River (11-1-1) scored the only goal in the second half. Cole Mastal’s cross ended up as a Crofton own goal. Jay Jenkins had two saves to preserve South River’s ninth shutout of the season.

Girls soccer

Long Reach 2, Wilde Lake 1: The Lightning got a goal from Katie Hoffman off a Kendall Madison assist. The second goal came from a Wilde Lake own goal. Shyann Hansen made eight saves for Long Reach.

Field hockey

Manchester Valley 2, Winters Mill 0: Shelby Wurzburger and Ashley Mountcastle scored to Manchester Valley (9-2-1 overall, 5-1 Carroll County).

