High school sports roundup (Oct. 17)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Volleyball

Perryville 3, Elkton 0: The Panthers got 15 kills and three aces from Ryleigh Racine and won, 25-13, 25-13, 25-18. Brooke Taylor added eight kills, Taylor McGuirk had 18 assists and five digs, and Presley Givens finished with eight digs and four aces.

Advertisement

Edgewood 3, Harford Tech 0: The Rams won, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17. McKenzie Badham had a double-double with 12 assists and 21 digs. She also served seven aces. Ciara Green had five kills, Chiara Mingnini-Baez had six aces and 13 digs, and Kayle Glover picked up 35 digs.

Field hockey

St. Mary’s 5, John Carroll 2: In the loss, the Patriots got goals from Margo Smith and Claire Moffitt. Haley Lauer had an assist.

Advertisement

Golf

Harford County Championships: Fallston bested the field to win the Harford County championship, led by two of the top three individual golfers. Alex Langford shot a 74 to tie C. Milton Wright’s Jack Geyer for the individual county championship. Noah Bark was one shot behind the co-winners, finishing alone in third with a 75.

North Harford’s Logan Parks was fourth with a 76 and C. MIlton Wright’s Joey LoBianco was fifth with a 77. North Harford’s Cooper Honig, Patterson Mill’s Drew Pape and Bel Air’s Ben Bowen tied for sixth with 81s. Completing the boys top 10 were two Fallston golfers, Cameron Konkle and Joey Bolesta, who tied for ninth with 82.

Fallston finished with a team total of 495. Aidan Deck (90) and Max Barkhorn (92) also scored in the win. District VII champion North Harford finished second with a 513. In addition to Parks and Honig, Coulter Parsons shot an 85, Logan Rakestraw and Mason Wedge shot 89s and Greg Sebring carded a 93.

C. Milton Wright (523), Harford Tech (532) and Bel Air (554) rounded out the top five teams.

[ C. Milton Wright’s Jack Geyer took naturally to golf. Now he’s a state title contender. ]

In the girls standings, Harford Tech’s Kacy Day dominated the field, shooting a 78 and winning the girls county championship. In second place was her Harford Tech teammate, Olivia O’Connor who shot a 92.

Fallston’s Lindsey Detloff (97), North Harford’s Ashley Picha (98) and Harford Tech’s Hamae Walters (100) rounded out the top five.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.