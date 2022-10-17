High school sports roundup (Oct. 17)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Oct. 17.

Field hockey

John Carroll 5, Roland Park 0: Annie Bennett scored a hat trick for John Carroll. Avery Riffel and Margo Smith also scored. Smith also had an assist. Sammie Bender handed out three assists. Josie Bianco made nine saves in goal.

Westminster 3, South Carroll 2: Miranda Moshang, Carmen Rutters and Jess Kent all scored as the Owls topped the Cavaliers. Andra Hull made 14 saves to preserve the win. Caroline Laur had a goal and an assist for South Carroll. Alayna Enoff also scored. Lily Sheaffer made 17 saves.

Spalding 2, Bryn Mawr 1: Skylar Gilman scored twice for the Cavaliers, including the game-winner in overtime. Marisol Torreyson had an assist and Ruby deFrees made four saves in goal. Anna Powell scored for Bryn Mawr assisted by Rachel Dye.

Girls soccer

Gerstell 1, St. Timothy’s 1: Sydnee Smith made 13 saves to help the Falcons earn the draw. Abbey Redman scored for Gerstell.

Golf

Dulaney’s boys won their fifth straight Baltimore County championship. Quinn Collins shot a 77, finishing second overall, to lead the Lions. All five Lions finished in the top eight. Drew Dannenfelser was fifth, Connor Dow sixth, Matt Dow seventh and Ryan Dannenfelser eighth.

Hereford claimed the boys and girls individual winners. Adam Green won the boys tournament for the second straight year, shooting a 74. Aleia Yeager was the girls individual winner.

