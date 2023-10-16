High school sports roundup (Oct. 16)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Monday, Oct. 16.

Field hockey

Edgewood 2, City 0: Zainab Aderomilehin scored both goals for the Rams. The first goal came on a 40-yard breakaway to the goal and the second goal was made after a short battle in the circle against City’s defense.

Glen Burnie 7, Oakland Mills 0: Dakota Smith knocked home four goals in the Gophers’ commanding nonconference win. Violet Dyer scored twice and assisted on a goal. Tiara Lemon also scored. Abbey Hanson made two saves to earn the shutout.

Manchester Valley 6, Linganore 0: Amanda Herrold accounted for four Maverick goals, scoring three and assisting on another. Barbara Guest, Liz Syzbalski and Zoe Cassell also scored in the win. Layla Lagunas handed out two assists with Guest and Faith Urbach also tallying helpers. Mikayla Shoaf made two saves to earn the shutout.

Boys soccer

Broadneck 3, Northeast 0: Zach Madairy, Harlan Welsh and TJ Remson all scored goals in the Bruins’ win with Madairy also getting an assist. Northeast’s Hayden Dorr made six saves.

