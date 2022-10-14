High school sports roundup (Oct. 14)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, Oct. 14.

Field hockey

John Carroll 6, Friends 0: Margo Smith had a hat trick, Anne Bennett scored twice and Mia Castellano had a goal to lead the visiting Patriots (6-3-1, 4-1 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) over the Quakers (0-7, 0-6). Friends goalie Quinn Carlin made 26 saves.

Boys soccer

Severn 8, Saints Peter and Paul 1: Hudson Lamb netted a hat trick in the win. Davis Cawlfield, Ammar Yusuf, Carter Johnson, Jackson Barroll and Alex Mussog also scored for Severn.

John Carroll 3, McDonogh 0: Josh Petty scored twice and the visiting Patriots (14-2-2, 13-2-2 MIAA A Conference) shut out the Eagles (7-8-1, 7-8-1). John Carroll has won three straight.

Girls soccer

Severn 3, Bryn Mawr 0: Caroline Bing, Layla Epps and Elliot Wienk scored to lead the Admirals to victory. Madison Watson recorded an assist and Zoee Stencil made 11 saves for Severn.

Girls volleyball

Edgewood 3, Havre de Grace 1: Edgewood rallied to win in four sets, 14-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-15. Bryanna Carter recorded six kills and five blocks, Chiara Mignini-Beaz had eight aces and one kill, McKenzie Badham added three kills, two blocks and two aces and Zyiana Rowlette chipped in five kills and one ace.

